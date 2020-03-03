Prince George’s County police looking for puppy reportedly stolen from Riverdale yard

article

Prince George’s County police are investigating after a shih tzu puppy was reported stolen from a yard in Riverdale.

A resident told FOX 5 that her mother was watching “Sadie” in the front yard at the home on 63rd Place on Monday afternoon.

The dog was on her leash when the mother walked inside and, when she came back out, the dog was gone and a discarded beer can was on the grass.

The dog is chipped, the family says.

If you have any information that might help police as they search for the dog, call 866-411-TIPS.