Prince George's County police investigating apparent murder-suicide involving child



Prince George’s County police are investigating what they say is a murder-suicide involving a child.

Just after 1 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the 1200 block of Mercantile Lane in Upper Marlboro after they were asked to conduct a welfare check.

When they arrived, police found an adult male and child in a car, both gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released many details yet, but the car was found parked in the garage of the Kaiser Permanente Largo Medical Center.

Kaiser told FOX 5 they plan to release a statement about the incident.

The investigation is ongoing but police say at this time, it is believed that this was a domestic incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public.