Prince George’s County police concerned about missing 64-year-old woman

article

Prince George’s County police are still looking for a 64-year-old woman who disappeared from a home in Accokeek a week ago.

READ MORE: Interim chief says Prince George's County officers saved by bullet-resistant vests in 'ambush'

Carol Renee Carter was last seen at 10 a.m. on Aug. 25.

She was driving a silver 2014 Buick Regal with Florida tags that read HGWJ16.

READ MORE: 9-year-old boy reported missing in Prince George's County located safely

Carter is an African-American woman.

Advertisement

She stands 5-foot-1 and weighs about 145 pounds.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

If you see her or her car, please call 301-749-5064.

WATCH LIVE ON YOUR MOBILE DEVICE