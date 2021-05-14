Joint Base Andrews bomb threat determined to be a hoax

An unidentified man was held for questioning on Friday after he told Joint Base Andrews personnel he had a bomb, Air Force officials say.

Officials later determined that the threat was a hoax.

The person approached the gate around 4:45 p.m., and base security forces shut down the gate, Air Force officials say.

Police and Air Force personnel questioned the person and bomb sniffing dogs checked the car.

The dogs failed to find anything matching an explosive.

Prince George’s County police responded to the scene to control traffic.

An Air Force Explosive Ordnance robot was also deployed to check the car.

The roadway outside the gate has since re-opened.

"We take every threat seriously," said Col. Tyler Schaff, commander of Joint Base Andrews and the 316th Wing. "Our team took every precaution to keep our airmen and their families safe."