Prince George's County offering free summer swim lessons, lifeguard training scholarships

Prince George's County is offering free swim lessons and lifeguard training for adolescents.

The 'Aquatics for All' scholarship competition will give children between the ages of six and 12 the chance to attend swimming camp for free this summer.

Kids between 11 and 14 can apply to become a junior lifeguard.

Find more information online at the Prince George's County Department of Parks and Recreation's website.

The deadline to apply is May 5th.