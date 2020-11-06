Prince George's County launching rideshare service, pilot program to run for 6 months

The Prince George’s County Department of Public Works and Transportation (DPW&T) has announced the launch of “Prince George’s Link” on Monday, a microtransit rideshare service being piloted in the Fort Washington area from National Harbor to East Swann Creek Road.

Like other rideshare services, “Prince George’s Link” uses a smartphone app for riders to schedule microtransit trips. The cost to use the service is $2.00 per trip. A small neighborhood-friendly bus will pick riders up and drop them off anywhere within the defined service boundaries. Along the way, the bus may pick up other passengers who also request service. Social distancing will be enforced, and passengers and transit operators are required to wear face coverings.

“We are excited for the opportunity to offer a new customized transit experience that will provide our residents increased access to desired points of interest in their community,” said DPW&T Director Terry Bellamy.

Passengers must first download the free TransLoc app from the Google Play or Apple iOS store prior to requesting a ride. The app will provide estimated pick-up times, track vehicles in real-time and alert customers when their ride is about to arrive. Passengers will also be notified when they are approaching their desired destination.

DPW&T says wait times for service are subject to vehicle availability and demand. The county fleet includes a lift to accommodate riders with disabilities, strollers and mobility devices.

DPW&T says “Prince George’s Link” is intended to complement “TheBus” and Metrobus service and address gaps in service in the county.

The new pilot program will be implemented in partnership with TransLoc, a Ford Smart Mobility Company. The pilot service will run for six months with a possible extension to become part of DPW&T's regular service.

Customers with service-related questions can receive assistance by calling 301-499-8603.