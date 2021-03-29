Prince George's County family involved in wreck that leaves teenager, 4-year-old dead

A car wreck on I-95 has left 19-year-old and 4-year-old sisters dead after their family and friends were traveling back to Maryland from Florida. A 37-year-old male also died as a result of the crash.

Photo: Volusia County Police Department

According to the police report, the van the family was driving in, with a total of 10 people on board, overturned on I-95 headed northbound. The roof of the van ripped open and multiple occupants were ejected from the van.

Two occupants were transported to Advent Health in critical condition, four were transported to Halifax Medical Center in stable condition and a 4-year-old and 5-year-old were transported to Arnold Palmer Hospital.

All three deceased victims were from Prince George's County.

Troopers are still investigating whether or not any of the occupants of the van were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. There were also no car seats located in the van.

A puppy was also rescued from the wreckage and returned to its owner.

Photo: Volusia County Police Department

The crash remains under investigation.