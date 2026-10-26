2 men injured in Fairfax County domestic shooting

The Brief Two men were injured in a domestic-related shooting Monday night. Police said a suspect has been identified. No arrests have been made. The suspect is known to one of the victims.



Two men were injured in a domestic-related shooting in Fairfax County Monday night, according to police.

What we know:

Officers were called to the 2200 block of Astoria Circle around 7:30 p.m. where they found two men with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police said the suspect has been identified, but no arrests have been made. The suspect is known to one of the victims, according to police.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Astoria Circle Fairfax County Shooting