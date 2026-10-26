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2 men injured in Fairfax County domestic shooting

By
FOX 5 DC
News
Published October 26, 2026 11:03 PM EDT
Published October 26, 2026 11:03 PM EDT
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The Brief

    • Two men were injured in a domestic-related shooting Monday night.
    • Police said a suspect has been identified. No arrests have been made.
    • The suspect is known to one of the victims.

HERNDON, Va. - Two men were injured in a domestic-related shooting in Fairfax County Monday night, according to police. 

What we know:

Officers were called to the 2200 block of Astoria Circle around 7:30 p.m. where they found two men with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Both victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment. 

Police said the suspect has been identified, but no arrests have been made. The suspect is known to one of the victims, according to police. 

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Astoria Circle Fairfax County Shooting

The Source: Information in this article is from Fairfax County police. 

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