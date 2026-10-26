2 men injured in Fairfax County domestic shooting
HERNDON, Va. - Two men were injured in a domestic-related shooting in Fairfax County Monday night, according to police.
What we know:
Officers were called to the 2200 block of Astoria Circle around 7:30 p.m. where they found two men with non-life-threatening injuries.
Both victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Police said the suspect has been identified, but no arrests have been made. The suspect is known to one of the victims, according to police.
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Astoria Circle Fairfax County Shooting
The Source: Information in this article is from Fairfax County police.