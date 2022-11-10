Prince George's County DMV Knights 11U 'Gold Boyz' raising funds for nationals

A Prince George's County youth football team wants to take their winning streak on the road to nationals next month!

The DMV Knights 11U 'Gold Boyz' qualified to compete in the United Youth Football League Nationals in Florida and are raising money to get there.

Coach Riddick and Assistant Coach McDonald said the team has practiced hard all season and are excited about the opportunity.

You can help the team with donations on their GoFundMe page.