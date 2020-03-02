Prince George's County delegate Jay Walker arrested, faces charges of driving under the influence, authorities say

Prince George's County delegate Jay Walker was arrested and faces charges of driving under the influence, authorities say.

Charles County Sheriff’s Office

According to authorities, Walker drove out of a parking lot along the 2700 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf around 12:50 a.m. Sunday and failed to yield to a police car driven by a Charles County Sheriff’s officer.

Police say 48-year-old Walker – whose full name is Jewel Jacobia Walker – was arrested and charged. He was later released on personal recognizance.

Walker has been a member of the Maryland House of Delegates since 2007.