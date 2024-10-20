Prince George's County council considering program to install stop sign cameras near schools

Leaders in Prince George’s County are looking to install more cameras across the county near schools zones as part of a continued effort to crack down on speeding.

There are a few steps required before anyone will see the stop sign cameras installed near schools but if everything goes as planned, FOX 5 is told the county will start installing these cameras as early at January next year.

But right now the bill that was unanimously approved by the Prince George’s County Transportation, Infrastructure, Energy and Environment Committee is now moving to the overall county council.

The stop sign cameras will help with enforcement around schools on or near state and local highways in the county.

There are a number of cities within the county like Bowie and Forest Heights that already have these cameras in school zones but leaders want to expand and put more cameras next to schools across the county.

The overall goal is to keep children safe. So if you run through these stop signs with speed cameras, your information will be captured and you’ll receive a ticket.

One of the bill sponsors, council member Krystal Oriadha says they are prioritizing areas where they are seeing people run stop signs.

"We sadly have seen tragic accidents happen on school zones right now – do not run stop signs or you will get a fine," Oriadha said.

The county projects that the camera program near schools will generate about $5 million per year. Oriadha says that money will go right back into the county general fund but she and other council members would like for it to go into county programs that need funding like social services and scholarships.

The next step is for this bill to move to the general council – where they will hold public hearings on the matter. After that, the goal is to pass this legislation by November before their recess.



