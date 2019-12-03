Prince George’s County cop indicted for lewd behavior at LA Fitness

A Prince George’s County police officer has been indicted for allegedly masturbating in an LA Fitness location in Hyattsville.

Detective Sharrod Wiggins is charged with indecent exposure and second-degree assault.

Wiggins was off-duty when the alleged incident occurred in April.

According to the State’s Attorney’s office, Wiggins exposed himself in the men’s room at the gym.

Court dates regarding the case have yet to be scheduled.