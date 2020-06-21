Prince George's cop pulls man from burning car in shocking cellphone video
PALMER PARK, Md. - Shocking cellphone footage captures the moment a Prince George's County police officer pulled a man from a burning car that crashed into a building.
Police say it happened Saturday afternoon in the 7700 block of Barlowe Road in Palmer Park.
A police sergeant responded to the scene, where a car caught fire after crashing into a building.
Police say the driver was still inside the car with his foot still on the gas pedal.
The sergeant pulled the driver out after using a fire extinguisher to try to put out the flames.
No injuries were reported.
Watch the dramatic rescue below, courtesy of a FOX 5 viewer:
Another eyewitness video sent to FOX 5 captures more of the scene: