Prince George’s cop pulls man from burning car in shocking cellphone video

Shocking cellphone footage captures the moment a Prince George's County police officer pulled a man from a burning car that crashed into a building.

Police say it happened Saturday afternoon in the 7700 block of Barlowe Road in Palmer Park.

A police sergeant responded to the scene, where a car caught fire after crashing into a building.

Police say the driver was still inside the car with his foot still on the gas pedal.

The sergeant pulled the driver out after using a fire extinguisher to try to put out the flames.

No injuries were reported.

Watch the dramatic rescue below, courtesy of a FOX 5 viewer:

Another eyewitness video sent to FOX 5 captures more of the scene: