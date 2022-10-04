Prince George’s 11-year-old missing from Glenarden area

Authorities are asking for help finding a missing 11-year-old boy last seen Monday in the Glenarden area.

Myron Griffin was last seen around 4:30 p.m. in the block of Glenarden Parkway in Prince George's County.

Myron Griffin (Prince George's County Police)

Myron is 4-feet-2-inches tall and weighs 80 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, dark blue sweatpants, white sneakers and a clear plastic backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 301-772-4425.