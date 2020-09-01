President Trump denies suffering 'series of mini-strokes,' doctor says he 'remains healthy'

President Trump on Tuesday denied that he had "a series of mini-strokes" prompting an unscheduled visit to Walter Reed hospital in November 2019.

"It never ends! Now they are trying to say that your favorite President, me, went to Walter Reed Medical Center, having suffered a series of mini-strokes," Trump wrote on Twitter. "Never happened to THIS candidate — FAKE NEWS. Perhaps they are referring to another candidate from another Party!"

Dr. Sean Conley, Trump's physician, told Fox News on Tuesday that the president "remains healthy" and will "remain fit to execute the duties of the Presidency."

"I can confirm that President Trump has not experienced nor been evaluated for a cerebrovascular accident (stroke), transient ischemic attack (mini stroke), or any acute cardiovascular emergencies, as have been incorrectly reported in the media," Conley said in a statement.

CNN reported this week that New York Times reporter Michael Schmidt in his forthcoming book claims Vice President Mike Pence was "on standby to take over the powers of the presidency temporarily if Trump had to undergo a procedure that would have required him to be anesthetized."

The CNN story did not reference any reports about Trump having a stroke, but author Don Winslow claimed Trump had "mini-strokes" in August.

"One of the benefits of making videos that garner 5 million+ views is that you hear from a lot of people, including whistleblowers inside Trump administration," Winslow wrote on Twitter. "I've received three communications saying that during his term Trump has suffered a 'series' of 'mini-strokes.'"

#TrumpStroke was trending on Twitter on Tuesday as Winslow's tweet got renewed attention.

Shortly after the Nov. 16, 2019, visit to Walter Reed, Trump denied the "disgusting" false narrative that he was there due to some type of health scare.

In a phone interview on "Fox & Friends" with hosts Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt, and Brian Kilmeade, the president insisted it was part of his yearly physical.

Fox News had previously reported that the president spent more than two hours at the medical center that Saturday. The appointment — which followed a previous exam in February 2019 — didn't appear on the president's public schedule, as was the case for his physicals last year and this year.

The president told the "Friends" hosts that his doctor called him and asked if he would "like to do" the "first part" of his physical at that time.

"Because I'm going to be slightly busy in 2020 in January and February," he explained. "Especially if 'Crazy Nancy' does something that nobody ever would even think of doing. So, I'll be busy interviewing Biden, watching the interviews of 'Shifty Schiff' and why he had made up all of this stuff and why he made up my statements."

