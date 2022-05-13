Pregnant woman shot in Baltimore; newborn baby delivered before mother dies

A pregnant woman who was shot in Baltimore Thursday delivered her newborn baby before she died, authorities say.

The shooting happened around 8:13 p.m. in the 300 block of E. 23rd Street.

Police found the 38-year-old pregnant woman and a man inside a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were transported to Johns Hopkins where the man was pronounced dead. The woman gave birth to the child and was pronounced dead a short time after.

The newborn is in critical condition.

The shootings remain under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100.