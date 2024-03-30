Powerball drawing March 30: No winner for $935M jackpot

No one won the top prize Saturday for the 11th-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history. Saturday's Powerball jackpot was worth an estimated $935 million.

The top prize was also the fifth largest in Powerball history. The winning numbers were drawn on March 30 at 8 p.m. PT and they were:

12, 13, 33, 50 and 52. The Power Ball is 23, and the Power Play multiplier is 3X.

There hasn't been a Powerball winner since New Year's Day. After Saturday's drawing, there have been 38 drawings and counting without a jackpot.

Even though no one took Powerball's top prize Saturday, we've already seen a big winner this week. Someone in New Jersey won Tuesday's $1.13 billion Mega Millions jackpot. That jackpot was the eighth-largest in U.S. lottery history.

That winner has not yet come forward, and they may not ever. New Jersey is one of 18 states in the U.S. where winners can stay anonymous.

California lottery players do have luck on their side when it comes to big jackpots, historically. All four of the largest Powerball jackpots ever were won in California, including the largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history — a $2.04 jackpot won in November 2022 by Edwin Castro. When it comes to Mega Millions, Californians haven't been quite as lucky, with only two wins in the game's top 10 prizes ever.

The Powerball game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Powerball's next drawing is on Monday, April 1, and will be worth an estimated $975 million.