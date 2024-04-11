Potomac Yard could welcome new parking lot after Caps, Wizards move is shutdown

A new proposal to transform Potomac Yard into a rental car parking lot is prompting questions.

That’s a far cry from the Monumental Sports Wizards and Capitals arena that was considering calling the site home just two weeks ago. This latest plan was first reported by WTOP.

FOX 5 continues to work to get this news and details confirmed. This news is much different from the plans just two weeks ago. The narrative was a different one and a rental car parking lot is quite the about-face from the dreamy sports and entertainment complex that so many thought was heading to Potomac Yards.

There are reports a rental car company is offering to transform this land into a parking lot.

Council member Canek Aguirre is quoted as saying he absolutely refuses to do that but also pointing out that’s the offer that’s coming in right now.

City leaders are quoted as saying they want high density and high activity for this area, especially with the transportation infrastructure in place with the opening of the new metro station here.

City leaders were counting on the tax revenue a sports and entertainment complex could bring and now that burden will continue to fall on residents.