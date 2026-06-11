Potomac boat operators worry about July 4 river closures

The Brief Plans for a massive America 250 fireworks display on the Potomac River are creating uncertainty for boaters and waterfront businesses ahead of July 4. Organizers are reportedly planning to launch more than 860,000 fireworks from eight barges on the river. Cruise operators and other businesses are concerned that security-related river closures could disrupt one of their busiest days of the year.



A major Fourth of July celebration on the Potomac could leave thousands of boaters and waterfront businesses uncertain about river access.

What we know:

The White House is planning a large fireworks display for America’s 250th birthday, but river operators say they still do not know how much of the Potomac could be closed.

Organizers are reportedly planning to launch more than 860,000 fireworks from eight barges on the Potomac River.

Operators say restrictions on river access could affect some of the most popular viewing locations on the Potomac.

During a security briefing Wednesday, a deputy chief with the U.S. Park Police was asked whether the Potomac River would be closed to boats during the fireworks display.

He did not confirm or deny any closures and said more information would be released later.

Operators say the uncertainty is making it difficult to plan.

Local perspective:

FOX 5 went out on the water with Jack Maher, co-founder of Sea Suite Cruises.

Maher says operators could face significant financial losses if access to key viewing areas is restricted.

He is concerned about reports that approximately 860,000 fireworks could be launched from eight barges on the Potomac.

Maher says operators are still waiting for official guidance.

"As a riverboat operator, the Fourth of July is our busiest day of the summer. Any major closure would have a significant impact on business," said Jack Maher, co-founder of Sea Suite Cruises. "To be honest with you, we don’t really have one source of information. We hear things through the boating community, but there has not been an official update outlining exactly what is happening."

Sea Suite Cruises estimates roughly 1,500 boats typically gather near Memorial Bridge to watch the fireworks.