Expand / Collapse search

Potomac Avenue Metro stabbing; police release photos of suspect

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON - The suspect who allegedly stabbed a woman and then robbed her at the Potomac Avenue Metro Station Friday afternoon is still on the loose. 

D.C. police have released surveillance photos of the man – in hopes the community will help identify him. 

Photo via Metropolitan Police Department

The suspect who appeared to be wearing a gray and black jacket at the time of the incident, is accused of armed robbery and assault with a dangerous weapon. 

The woman he stabbed had to be taken to the hospital. However, officials believe her injuries are non-life-threatening. 

Metro passengers reunite following Potomac Ave. Metro shooting

A story of gratitude after tragedy. Wednesday morning’s shooting at the Potomac Avenue metro stop will live forever in the hearts and minds of those at the station. FOX 5’s David Kaplan reports from Largo with a reunion of a man, and the woman he’s calling a hero.

Police think the man they're looking for may have also committed an armed robbery at Eastern Market on Saturday, June 24. 

A cash reward worth up to $1,000 is being offered to anyone who comes forward with information that leads to an arrest and or indictment. 