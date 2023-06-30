Potomac Avenue Metro stabbing; police release photos of suspect

The suspect who allegedly stabbed a woman and then robbed her at the Potomac Avenue Metro Station Friday afternoon is still on the loose.

D.C. police have released surveillance photos of the man – in hopes the community will help identify him.

Photo via Metropolitan Police Department

The suspect who appeared to be wearing a gray and black jacket at the time of the incident, is accused of armed robbery and assault with a dangerous weapon.

The woman he stabbed had to be taken to the hospital. However, officials believe her injuries are non-life-threatening.

Police think the man they're looking for may have also committed an armed robbery at Eastern Market on Saturday, June 24.

A cash reward worth up to $1,000 is being offered to anyone who comes forward with information that leads to an arrest and or indictment.