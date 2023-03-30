Potomac Avenue Metro shooter who fired single gunshot and left wanted by police

The man who police say fired off a single gunshot inside the Potomac Avenue Metro station Thursday night is still on the run.

Surveillance cameras snapped photos of the suspect inside the station, and now police need your help identifying the shooter who's considered armed and dangerous.

Metro Transit Police said they received a call regarding a shooting at the station just before 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Train service was disrupted for some time as authorities investigated the matter, then later restored.

No injuries were reported by police and there are no confirmed victims at this time.

The Metro Transit Police Department said the incident is under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the identity of the above-pictured individual is asked to please contact the Criminal Investigations Division at (301) 955-5000.

This is a developing story check back with FOX 5 for updates.





