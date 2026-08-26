‘Search in Your Backyards:’ Montgomery County animal sanctuary searches for missing goat

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The Brief A goat went missing from a nonprofit animal sanctuary in Potomac earlier this week. The sanctuary, Dream Catcher Meadows, is asking the public for help. Three anonymous donors are offering a $2,000 reward for the goat's safe return.



A Montgomery County animal sanctuary is asking for help in its search for a missing goat.

What we know:

The 3-year-old goat, named Miggles, went missing from Dream Catcher Meadows, a nonprofit green care farm animal sanctuary in Potomac, earlier this week.

Now, the owner, Susan D. Rich, is asking for the community’s help.

Rich said Miggles was rescued from a Delaware farm about a year ago. The people who took her in have some health issues, and Rich had just picked up Miggles last weekend.

Missing Montgomery County Goat Miggles

Then, either on Sunday night or Monday morning, Miggles went missing, possibly slipping through a slit in the gate.

Rich has had some help with the search as the MoCo Show ran an article about Miggles earlier Wednesday. A good Samaritan with a thermal drone came by to look for the missing goat free of charge. But so far, no luck.

"It’s just so heart-wrenching that this has happened because she was already traumatized," Rich told FOX 5 of Miggles. "She is a 3-year-old little goat who had given birth to this little baby goat who we now have. He’s now a year old. His name is Phineas, and he’s missing his mom."

What you can do:

Rich hopes nearby residents can search their backyards and anywhere else they may have thickets where a goat could hide.

She said that if people see Miggles, they should whistle loudly and call her by name.

According to Rich, three anonymous donors are offering a $2,000 reward for Miggles' safe return. She can be reached at 301-979-9119.