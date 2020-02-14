Postal worker who saved missing boy surprised with Valentine's Day gifts

article

Love is in the air and our Pay It Forward crew hit the streets to show some love to viewers.

Our first stop was the U.S. Postal Service in Friendship Heights where we thanked Keith Rollins, who was the postal worker who found the missing toddler from Elkridge on the side of Interstate 95.

We surprised Rollins with a gift card for dinner and a box of chocolates, and we also handed out flowers and candy to his fellow postal carriers.

Next, Eastern's Automotive Group and FOX 5 went to Prince George's County where we handed out flowers, giftcards, chocolates and toys to shoppers at the Wegmans in Lanham.

