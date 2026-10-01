Possible human remains found in Annapolis park, police say

Authorities are investigating after what appear to be human remains were discovered late Tuesday afternoon in a wooded area of an Annapolis park.

The Brief Authorities investigating after what appear to be human remains were discovered in an Annapolis park. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner took custody of remains to determine identity and cause of death. Portions of Truxtun Park may remain restricted as the investigation remains ongoing.



Officers responded to Truxtun Park following the discovery, according to police. The Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner took custody of the remains to conduct an examination to determine the individual's identity and cause of death.

Annapolis Police said portions of Truxtun Park may remain restricted while investigators process the scene. Officials said there is no known threat to public safety.

The investigation remains ongoing. Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Annapolis Police Department at 410-268-4141.