Popular DC gospel broadcaster Patrick Ellis dies at 77 due to complications from coronavirus

article

Longtime D.C. gospel radio host Patrick Ellis passed away Thursday at the age of 77 due to complications from the coronavirus.

96.3 WHUR-FM shared the following message on its website Friday announcing Ellis' passing:

"It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing our of beloved, colleague, friend, and esteem member of the 96.3 WHUR Family Patrick Ellis. Patrick died Thursday July 16th due to complications from the coronavirus. Patrick was part of the backbone of WHUR and the Washington, D.C. community. He was the longest-running host on radio in this region."

Ellis hosted WHUR-FM’s Sunday morning gospel program for more than four decades, according to the Washington Post.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather