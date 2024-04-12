Poolesville winery Boyd Cru Wines celebrates one year anniversary with expansion and community events

There’s a unique winery in Poolesville that’s celebrating a year of being in business.

Boyd Cru Wines is not your typical wine company. They encourage people to "sip outside the vines."

"Audacity" isn’t just the name of a red wine blend that’s currently still in a barrel, it’s also the daring action that was taken when the Silver Spring couple, Jon’ll and Matthew Boyd started their wine company in April 2023.

"Sometimes you just have to take that leap of faith and start where you are," said Jon’ll Boyd, co-founder and wine-maker of Boyd Cru Wines.

A year later, the couple has a merlot rosé, vidal blanc, and a red blend sold in stores including the Target on 14th Street in Northwest.

"We had 2 wines that were part of the Maryland Wine Toastmasters competition that won best in class and silver," Jon'll said.

"We don’t have the tasting room yet nor the vineyard," she continued.

Their wines are made in a production facility in Poolesville.

"What this allows us to do is to learn as we grow. With the guidance and affordability of using a facility without having to have the overhead cost while starting up our business," Jon'll explained.

The Boyd family harvests and picks their grapes from the Eastern Shore in Maryland before bringing them to the facility where they are crushed, moved into tanks and barrels and taken into the lab where character is added.

Once the wines are bottled and packaged, they’re ready for the shelves, like at The Urban Grape on 9 Street in the Shaw neighborhood.

Boyd says, "They are building community through their wine stores here and in Boston."

It’s a space where people can shop, socialize, host events and wine tastings.

Boyd Cru Wines hosts several community events throughout the region at different locations.

Whether it’s networking events, yoga, wellness retreats, or visiting other vineyards; they’re pouring their wines throughout the community.

The Boyds plan on opening their very first tasting room before the end of the year.

"As we grow, we are in the process of allowing our community to invest in our company, so we can continue to grow together," Jon'll said.

The company plans on releasing three more wines by the end of the year, including a sparkling wine to celebrate a year of being in business.