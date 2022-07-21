Police stop attempted rape at Silver Spring bus station

Montgomery County police stopped a man from raping a woman Thursday morning at a bus station in Silver Spring.

Police stated that the attack occurred shortly after 3 a.m. as the female victim waited at the Paul S. Sarbanes Transit Center.

The woman yelled for help and shortly after, Montgomery County police responded and intervened in the attack.

Tiwan D. Sweet, 38

The suspect — 38-year-old Tiwan D. Sweet of Washington, D.C. — was detained and arrested when Metro Transit police arrived.

Based upon evidence obtained by the Metro Transit Police Department, Sweet, who is unknown to the victim, is accused of trying to force himself on the victim and physically assaulting her.

He has been charged with attempted first degree rape.

