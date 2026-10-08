'Are you looking for me?': Details emerge after missing UMD student found safe, reunited with family

The six-day multi-agency search for Dilan Shaan Ashar came to an end Wednesday night when the missing University of Maryland student emerged from a wooded area near the Xfinity Center and approached a search vehicle. Ashar walked up to a Howard County Search and Rescue patrol car, knocked on the driver's side window, and asked the officer, "Are you looking for me?"

University of Maryland Police Chief and Director of Public Safety David Mitchell shared the new details during a Thursday news briefing. Mitchell said Ashar did not have any electronic devices on him when he disappeared, which significantly complicated tracking efforts. Ashar was wearing the same clothes as when he was last seen and appeared dehydrated, disheveled, scared, and hungry. He received immediate medical treatment before being transported to a nearby hospital, where he remained Thursday.

Dilan Shaan Ashar (University of Maryland Police Department)

Mitchell noted that authorities have not yet spoken with Ashar about his disappearance, choosing instead to focus on his health. Police remain unsure why Ashar emerged from the woods near Parking Lot 4 when he did.

Ashar was initially reported missing October 2 after surveillance footage captured him around 2:30 a.m. at the Terrapin Trail Garage on campus. His parents filed a missing persons report with the Prince George’s County Police Department, and his family released a video appealing for information.

The search operation initially focused on the parking garage before expanding across campus grounds and other areas. Search efforts involved drones conducting aerial checks over wooded areas and the university golf course, while nearly 50 personnel and nine K-9 units covered a 110-acre area on the ground.

Dilan Shaan Ashar (University of Maryland Police Department)