Expand / Collapse search

Police seeks suspects in 14th St stabbing

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Northwest
FOX 5 DC
article

Photo via Metro PD

WASHINGTON - Police are on the lookout for suspects who stabbed one person with a knife on 14th St NW early Sunday morning. 

Metro Police say that around 3:00 a.m. on Sunday in the 3400 block of 14th St. NW, the suspects and the victim were verbally fighting, when one of the suspects stabbed the victim with a knife. The suspects then fled the scene.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. 

The suspects were caught on surveillance camera, and police released the photos Sunday. Police are asking for anyone who recognizes these individuals to contact them at 202-727-9099. 

Related

MPD releases new video of suspects involved in 14th St double shooting
article

MPD releases new video of suspects involved in 14th St double shooting

Two men were shot in northwest DC, according to Metro Police.