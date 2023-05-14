Police seeks suspects in 14th St stabbing

article

Police are on the lookout for suspects who stabbed one person with a knife on 14th St NW early Sunday morning.

Metro Police say that around 3:00 a.m. on Sunday in the 3400 block of 14th St. NW, the suspects and the victim were verbally fighting, when one of the suspects stabbed the victim with a knife. The suspects then fled the scene.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects were caught on surveillance camera, and police released the photos Sunday. Police are asking for anyone who recognizes these individuals to contact them at 202-727-9099.