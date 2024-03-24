Police searching for suspect in Southeast DC stabbing
WASHINGTON - D.C. police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a stabbing in Southeast.
Just before 9:30 p.m. on March 8, a victim was stabbed in the 4500 block of Benning Road, Southeast, after an altercation with the suspect.
The suspect fled the scene prior to police arrival.
Police are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD at (202) 727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.
The Metropolitan Police Department is currently offering a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest and conviction.