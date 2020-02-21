Police searching for missing 14-year-old from Germantown last seen over a week ago

article

Montgomery County Police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl from Germantown. Justice Navarro was last seen on February 13.

Police describe Justice as 5'1" tall and around 110 pounds. She has black hair that has been dyed blue and brown eyes. She also has a birth mark on her right cheek.

Justice's family is concerned for her wellbeing. Police say there is no foul play suspected in Justice's dissaperance.

If you have any information on Justice's whereabouts, contact police at 240-773-5400.