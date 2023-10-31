Police searching for DC mom accused of kidnapping 2 children

Image 1 of 2 ▼

D.C. police are searching for a woman believed to have kidnapped her two young children last week.

Police say 1-year-old Tefnushiiko Brown and 2-year-old Remeiziko Brown may have been taken from the 200 block of I Street, Southeast, on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023 by 26-year-old Mecca Brown.

Tefnushiiko Brown is described as a black female with a light complexion, unknown clothing description.

Remeiziko Brown is described as a black male with a light complexion, unknown clothing description.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the children and Brown is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.