Expand / Collapse search

Police search for suspect following shooting in Northeast DC

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON - DC police are investigating a shooting that occurred in a busy area in Northeast overnight. 

Officers responded to the 1300 block of H Street, NE, around 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 24 following reports of shots fired

Police did not find a suspect when they arrived but witnesses were able to provide a description. 

The alleged shooter was described as a Black man, 5'7", wearing a black hooded sweatshirt. He was last seen fleeing Westbound on H Street N.E. 

Anyone with information is asked to call police 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.