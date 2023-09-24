Police search for suspect following shooting in Northeast DC

DC police are investigating a shooting that occurred in a busy area in Northeast overnight.

Officers responded to the 1300 block of H Street, NE, around 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 24 following reports of shots fired.

Police did not find a suspect when they arrived but witnesses were able to provide a description.

The alleged shooter was described as a Black man, 5'7", wearing a black hooded sweatshirt. He was last seen fleeing Westbound on H Street N.E.

Anyone with information is asked to call police 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.