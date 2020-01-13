Police search for man accused of raping 13-year-old girl in Chester County
CHESTER COUNTY, Pa - Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a man accused of raping a 13-year-old girl in London Grove Township, Chester County.
Investigators say they are searching Erick Becerril-Perez, 41, wanted for allegedly raping the girl inside her residence on Dec. 28. According to police, Becerril-Perez also inappropriately touched the girl on multiple occasions during the span of two years.
Erick Becerril Perez is wanted for allegedly raping a 13-year-old.
The alleged incident was reported on Jan. 7.
There is an active arrest warrant for Becerril-Perez.
If you have any information, please contact the Criminal Investigation Unit at PSP-Avondale at 610-268-2022 or contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477). All callers remain anonymous.
