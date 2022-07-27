Police search for 3 armed men after attempted carjacking in Greenbelt

Authorities say they are looking for three armed men after an attempted carjacking in Greenbelt.

The incident was reported around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday near Greenbelt Road and Hanover Parkway.

According to a tweet from Greenbelt Police, three men wearing black and armed with ‘semi-automatic weapons’ attempted to take the victim’s vehicle.

They were unsuccessful and fled the area. The victim was not injured.

The investigation is continuing at this time.