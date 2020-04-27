Police search for 14-year-old girl missing from Frederick

Authorities in are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl from Frederick.

Officers say 14-year-old Erica Anahi Garcia was last seen on April 22 in the 1000 block of Lavenport Way in Frederick.

Erica Anahi Garcia (Frederick Police)

Erica is approximately 5 feet-1 inch tall and weighs about 100 pounds. She has brown eyes and shoulder-length red hair.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Doug Ames at 240-674-6811.