Police respond to 4 Alexandria City High School campuses after reported 'threat of violence'

School officials at Alexandria City High School say all four of their campuses were placed on 'secure the building' status after a 'threat of violence' was reported Tuesday.

Officials say the King Street, Minnie Howard, Satellite and Chance for Change campuses were all placed on 'secure the building' status -- which means that the school day continues on a normal schedule inside the building -- but no one is allowed to enter or leave the school while the building remains secured.

Minnie Howard campus (Barnard / WTTG)

School officials say police are responding to all four campuses.

No injuries have been reported.

The investigation is continuing at this time.