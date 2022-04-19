Police respond to 4 Alexandria City High School campuses after reported 'threat of violence'
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - School officials at Alexandria City High School say all four of their campuses were placed on 'secure the building' status after a 'threat of violence' was reported Tuesday.
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
Officials say the King Street, Minnie Howard, Satellite and Chance for Change campuses were all placed on 'secure the building' status -- which means that the school day continues on a normal schedule inside the building -- but no one is allowed to enter or leave the school while the building remains secured.
Minnie Howard campus (Barnard / WTTG)
School officials say police are responding to all four campuses.
No injuries have been reported.
Advertisement
The investigation is continuing at this time.