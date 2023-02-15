Police report uptick in thefts from cars in Rockville

Authorities in Montgomery County say there has been a recent uptick in the number of thefts from cars in the Rockville area.

Police say that have been over 125 calls related to thefts from cars so far this year. Officers say over $100,000 in property has been reported stolen.

Investigators say 98 percent of the vehicles involved were unlocked. Police also say valuables and purses have been left in plain sight in several cases in which vehicle windows were smashed.