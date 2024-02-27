Police presence at DC News Now newsroom for reports of person with gun: police

The Metropolitan Police Department is on the scene at the DC News Now newsroom in response to someone with a gun.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ DC News Now

Police have confirmed that they received a call from DC News Now at 2121 Wisconsin Ave. Northwest for the report of a person with a gun.

Staffers told FOX 5 that the building was evacuated around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, February 27th.

No word on injuries or the cause of this incident.

According to newsroom staffers, employees were welcomed back into the building around 10:27 a.m. D.C. police report someone was stopped, although no weapon was found and no arrests were made.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates.