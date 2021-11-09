Police officer shot in Prince George’s County; 1 suspects arrested, 1 still at large

A police officer has been released from the hospital after being shot during an exchange of gunfire Monday night in Prince George's County.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Authorities say the incident happened around 9:47 p.m. near Riverdale Road and 58th Avenue in the Riverdale Park area.

Police say they spotted a vehicle they believed was connected to a shooting and tried to pull it over when the driver fled the scene.

Stop-strips were used to disabled the vehicle near East West Boulevard and Taylor Road. Police say when the vehicle stopped, two occupants exited and began firing on officers. They both fled the scene.

A Riverdale Park police officer, Pvt. Josey Quenton, was struck during the shooting and transported to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He has since been released.

One of those suspects fired at the officer, according to PGPD.

That suspect also shot at a Greenbelt City Police officer, striking his cruiser. That officer was not hurt and did not discharge his duty weapon.

The suspect was arrested shortly after by a Bladensburg Police Officer.

Investigators are still working to identify the second suspect who fled from police.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 301-927-4343.