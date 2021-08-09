Police: Man, woman shot in Oxon Hill

A man and a woman were shot in Oxon Hill Monday afternoon.

Police say officers responded to a report of a shooting at 3:15 p.m. The two were found with gunshot wounds in the 800 block of Southern Avenue and taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No details have been released on the circumstances surrounding the shooting. FOX 5 is working to learn more.