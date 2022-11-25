Police looking for a 1980s-era blue Chevy Caprice Classic in connection to a home burglary

article

Montgomery County Department of Police detectives are on the lookout for a 1980 or early 1990s-era, blue Chevy Caprice Classic in connection with a residential burglary on Nov. 4.

Around 2 p.m. on Nov. 4, detectives responded to the 4200 block of Cherry Valley Drive for the report of a residential burglary that occurred earlier.

Detectives say the suspect forced into the victim's home through the front and rear patio doors and stole property and personal documents. Home surveillance video observed the turquoise blue Chevy Caprice Classic in the area around 11:20 to 11:50 a.m. Police say the car has yellow or sanded finish rear doors and a loud exhaust.

Credit: Montgomery County Department of Police

Anyone with information regarding this suspect or this crime is asked to call the 4th District Investigative Section at (240) 773-5530 or (240) 773-TIPS, or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect.