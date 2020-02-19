Police locate 84-year-old man who was reported missing in Fairfax County

article

UPDATE: Fairfax County Police say William Shaw II has been found and is safe.

----------------------------------------------

FAIRFAX STATION, Va. (FOX 5 DC) — Police in Fairfax County are seeking the public's help in locating a missing man.

William Shaw II, 84, was last seen in the 11500 block of Clara Barton Drive in Fairfax Station at around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Shaw is 6'1" and around 225 pounds. He has grey eyes, grey hair and a goatee. He may be driving a white 2008 Toyota Sienna with Virginia tags that read: 2582BBE.

If you have more information on Shaw's whereabouts, contact police at 703-691-2131.