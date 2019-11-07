Police locate 15-year-old girl reported missing in Falls Church

article

UPDATE: Police say Elizabeth Pelzer has been found safe.

-------------------------------------------------

Police in Falls Church are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Elizabeth Pelzer was last seen around 6:45 p.m. Thursday at the Harris Teeter on W. Broad Street.

Police describe Elizabeth as 5'2" tall and around 115 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was wearing black pants, sneakers, a gray sweatshirt with a white hood and glasses when she was last seen.

According to police, Pelzer may have ran away after having an argument with an adult at her home. She attends school in Alexandria.

If you have information on Elizabeth's whereabouts, contact police at 703-241-5050.