Police locate 12-year-old girl who was reported missing in DC

UPDATE: Police say Kaniah Moore has been located.

D.C. police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl.

Police say Kaniah Moore was last seen in the 1500 block of Benning Road, NE, at 7:30 a.m. on Friday, November 1.

Kaniah is described as a black female with a medium complexion, who is 5'1" and around 170 pounds. She has brown eyes and her hair is styled in burgundy and black braids. She was last seen wearing a blue blouse, blue jeans and silver sneakers.

If you have information on Kaniah's whereabouts, contact police at 202-727-9099 or 202-576-6768.