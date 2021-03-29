Police investigating murder-suicide in Columbia after husband, wife found shot dead inside home

A murder-suicide is under investigation in Howard County after police found the bodies of a husband and wife shot dead inside their Columbia home.

Officers discovered the bodies of Kyle Hartlieb, 31, and his wife Alleen, 31, Sunday night after a welfare check to their home in the 8400 block of Oak Bush Terrace. Officers say a relative called police after the couple missed a Sunday gathering but saw that their car was still parked in front of their home.

Officers forced their way inside and found both dead from single gunshot wounds. A handgun was located near the husband. No one else was in the residence. Police believe Kyle shot Alleen before shooting himself.

Investigators say a neighbor reported hearing gunshots at around 3 a.m. on Sunday and that the couple was last seen alive Saturday night. A motive for the shooting is unknown.

The deaths are still under investigation.