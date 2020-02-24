Police investigating death of man reported missing in Manassas

article

The Manassas City Police Department is investigating the death of a 24-year-old who was reported missing and endangered in the Manassas area of Prince William County last week.

Eddie Daniel Munoz was found dead inside a vehicle in the 8300 block of Plantation Lane in Manassas City on Sunday at around 10:52 p.m.

Police say he was last seen in Manassas on the morning of Feb. 17 and reported missing on Feb. 21.

The cause of death is unknown at this time. Police say an autopsy is scheduled for today.