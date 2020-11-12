Expand / Collapse search

Police investigating carjacking at Fairfax County dealership

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - Police in Fairfax County are investigating a reported carjacking from a local dealership. 

According to police, officers responded to the 5900 block of Richmond Highway after receiving a report of a stolen vehicle at around 3:56 p.m.

A preliminary investigation reveals that a man and a woman went to the car dealership under the guise of taking a Gray 2021 Dodge Charger for a test drive, police say. The man reportedly displayed a firearm and then the two drove off with the car.

Police say no one was injured in the incident.

More information will be shared on Friday, according to police. 