Police investigate reports of gunshots fired inside Tysons Corner Mall

Police are investigating after gunfire was reported inside of Tysons Corner Mall in Tysons, Virginia Sunday afternoon.

According to Fairfax County Police, officers responded to Tysons Corner Center, located at 1961 Chain Bridge Road, for reports of gunshots inside the mall.

At this time, police say they are searching the mall but have not found anything yet.

Authorities at the scene are working to clear the mall.

Police are asking people to avoid the area as they continue to investigate the incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates as they become available.