Police investigate ATM armed robbery attempt at 7-Eleven in Prince George’s County

Published 
Updated 18 mins ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 DC

OXON HILL, Md. - Authorities are investigating an ATM armed robbery attempt at a convenience store in Prince George's County.

The incident was reported just before 4 a.m. at a 7-Eleven on St. Barnabas Road near Virginia Lane in the Oxon Hill area.

Officers say at least one person was taken into custody. No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.